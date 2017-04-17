Posted: Apr 17, 2017 3:52 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2017 3:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville woman is in the Washington County Jail for falsely impersonating someone to create liability, and reckless driving.



Melissa M. Mashburn was pulled over after she was driving recklessly. When she stopped, an officer asked for her identification and she told him that she didn't have her driver's license on her, but that her name was Tammy Mashburn. She also gave the officer a date of birth, and when the officer contacted dispatch, they advised that the name was linked to a valid license in Indiana.



However, the officer later spoke to a witness and learned that her name was actually Melissa. The officer looked up her information and found that she had a suspended license.



This added an offense of driving while license is suspended.