Posted: Apr 17, 2017 7:10 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2017 7:16 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The Dewey City Council met on Monday evening at City Hall for their regular meeting.

The council tabled a Variance Request from Jeff Thomas . The Request was to allow a building that Thomas constructed within the required side-setback at S. Wyandotte St.

The Council will act on the item after they get more information from the home owner, whose house is adjacent to Thomas’s building.

The Council also went over last month’s Sales Tax numbers. The $54,948.54 for March was down 4.6 % from last year – However Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said that may be due to the state taking back money they overpaid the City of Dewey last month on accident.

Trease is checking with the state to see what the original numbers were in order to compare to years prior.