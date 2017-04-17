Posted: Apr 17, 2017 7:47 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2017 4:28 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council heard a recommendation from building official Larry Silver regarding the fate of a building owned by the Nehemiah Community Corporation at 504 Cherokee Avenue Monday night. It appeared as though Silver's written recommendation to the council may have been to deny the appeal on the demolition order when Silver stepped to the lecturn.



After hearing Silver's evaluation of Arlando Parker's plan to rehabilitate the building the council voted unanimously to allow Parker and the Nehmiah Corporation a total of 6 months to achieve a certificate of occupancy provided the exterior of the structure was repaired in accordance with Parker's plan. The council ordered that the clock start when all city building permits were issued. Work is expected to begin with a week.