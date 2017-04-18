Posted: Apr 18, 2017 9:12 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2017 9:14 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Public Schools can add yet another state championship to the high school's list for 2017. The school newspaper, The Fourth Estate, won Sweepstakes. The creative and fine arts magazine, Beyond, was awarded All-Oklahoman. The Student online newspaper, Voices won Honors. Three individual state titles were added to the 11 the students received at NSU April 6th. The students even received the Spirit Award.