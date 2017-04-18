Posted: Apr 18, 2017 9:25 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2017 9:25 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board approved a preliminary appropriation for the next school year during its Monday night meeting. Board members are asked each year to approve a preliminary document so that they will have something in place when the fiscal year starts on July first. State law doesn't call for schools to approve their estimate of needs until September so the preliminary appropriation is only a planning document at best but it does allow district staff to have the authority to make purchases and pay employees until a final appropriation is approved.

The board requested 35 million 448 thousand 357 dollars for the General Fund, 2 million 374 thousand 680 dollars in the building fund, and 3 million 92 thousand 151 dollars in the child nutrition fund. Schools can appropriate up to 90 percent of the current budgeted amount for their preliminary appropriation.