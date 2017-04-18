Posted: Apr 18, 2017 12:10 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2017 12:10 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville will observe Arbor Day during a special ceremony Saturday morning at the new Johnstone Park Pavilion, located on Hensley Boulevard just west of Cherokee Avenue. Mayor Dale Copeland announced the event during Monday night's council meeting.



The ceremony will begin at 11 and will include tree planting. Grilled hotdogs will be served. The City of Bartlesville has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” by the National Arbor Day Foundation for 34 consecutive years.

Last year's tree planting was held at Lee Lake.