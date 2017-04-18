Posted: Apr 18, 2017 3:05 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2017 3:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

A woman is in the Washington County Jail after she failed to appear after an incident in 2015.



According to affidavits, Dianne Faye Whittaker was throwing objects around the courtyard area of an apartment complex. Witnesses stated that they say her overturning metal furniture and throwing chairs where she developed several cuts on her fingers.



After stating that she would continue to drink, officers placed her under arrest. Her next court date is May 2.