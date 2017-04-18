Posted: Apr 18, 2017 3:21 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2017 3:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washignton County Correctional Facility for Domestic Abuse and threatening to kill. Kendal Maurice Burnett was at his girlfriends house when they got into an argument. According to an affidavit, Burnett sucker punched his girlfriend in the left eye before dragging her by the hair and continuing to hit her against the wall. Burnett took her into the bathroom where she managed to briefly escape before the girlfriend realized the doors were locked.



Burnett then taped her wrists together behind her back and grabbed a handgun and a knife and threatened to kill her. She was able to escape the tape, however, Burnett had taken her car keys. The girlfriend had to calm Burnett down before convincing him to giver her the keys back so she could pick up her daughter from her mothers house. She then went to QuickTrip and called the police.



Burnett has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.