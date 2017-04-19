Posted: Apr 19, 2017 3:06 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2017 3:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Jail for failing to register as a sex offender. Roy Lee McKinney was apprehended in 2002 after officers found him living within Bartlesville while he was wanted out of Kansas for failure to register as a sex offender.



McKinney was then released only to be apprehended on April 18 for continued failure to register as a sex offender.



Bond was set at $25,000 and McKinney's next court date is set for April 28.