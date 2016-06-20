News
Osage County
Courthouse Review Committee Holds Public Meetings
The Osage County Courthouse Building Review Committee is holding a series of
public meetings in order to receive recommendations and input from the
public. The Committee has several options they have been discussing
regarding the renovation, building, or moving of the Osage County Courthouse
in Pawhuska. Each of the events will take place at 6:30pm at the following
location and dates.
April 18 at the McCord Sr. Citizens Center, 115 Mary Rd, Ponca City
April 20 at the Osage County Interlocal Coop, 207 E Main, Hominy
April 25 at the Osage County Fairgrounds Ag. Building, Pawhuska
April 27 at Gilcrease Homeowners Association, 1919 W Seminole St, Tulsa
May 2 at the Fairfax Sr. Citizens Center, 600 W Taft, Fairfax
May 4 at the Skiatook Board Meeting Room, 110 n Broadway, Skiatook
For additional information you may contact Kandy Jump at (918) 287-3334
