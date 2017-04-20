Posted: Apr 20, 2017 3:17 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2017 3:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the correctional facility for failing to register as a sex offender. Jonathan Fossey was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to an affidavit, Fossey moved from Muskogee to Bartlesville in September of 2016. However, when an officer was dispatched for a compliance check, he found that several minor children and their guardians were residing with Fossey. Both the adults and Fossey claim that a parole officer in Muskogee gave him permission to reside with the children after his probation ended in October of 2016.



However, Fossey was not on probation at the time when he initially registered with the Bartlesville Police Department, when he read and signed documentation informing him that no minor children other than biological or those he was in legal guardianship of, could be in the residence.



Fossey's next court date is set for April 28. Bond is set at $25,000.