Posted: Apr 20, 2017 3:50 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2017 3:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

Senator James Lankford visited Bartlesville this morning for a town hall meeting. Those in atendance were able to ask questions at will. About 70 people showed up to Arvest Bank, however, it was not sponsored by them. The refreshments, however, was sponored by the Green Country Republican Women.