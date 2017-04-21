Posted: Apr 21, 2017 6:19 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2017 6:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Liaison officers from the country's military academies will be on hand Saturday morning 9 to 11 as First District Congressman, Jim Bridenstine will host a Service Academy Day. Representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy West Point, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will participate. The purpose is to familiarize and educate 8th through 11th grade students and their parents with the service academies and their admissions processes.

If you plan to attend, call the congressman's office at 918-935-3222. The Congressman will meet with constituents in the CityPlex Towers at 2448 E. 81st Street in Tulsa.