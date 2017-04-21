Posted: Apr 21, 2017 8:57 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2017 8:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Teacher raises, school vouchers, and state support of education are topics expected to be covered by local state legislators who represent Bartlesville at a public forum this evening at the City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone.

A new local organization, Public Education Advocates for Kids or PEAK has organizaed the event. Pat Netzer of the Bartlesville League of Women Voters will moderate the forum. The event will begin at 6 with light refreshments in the lobby, followed by the 6:30 to 7:30 forum in the city council chambers.

State Senator Julie Daniels and Representatives Earl Sears and Travis Dunlap plan to take written questions from the floor and from social media. You will be able to submit your questions in advance through the PEAK Facebook page.

KWON will broadcast the event and stream it to our website and app.