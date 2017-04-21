Posted: Apr 21, 2017 3:20 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2017 3:20 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville woman is in the Washington County Correctional Facility for domestic abuse. Carolyn Nichole Vaughn pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.



According to an affidavit, Vaughn was upset with the victim that he was moving out to live with another woman. She then admitted that she had rammed her vehicle into another vehicle to keep the man from leaving.



The officer then spoke to the victim, who stated that they had been in a previous altercation, where Vaughn had violently pushed him and chased him outside. He got into one of the vehicles and Vaughn hit the window with her fist. When the window did not break, the victim says he saw Vaughn go and get a tire iron, so he drove off.



The victim had red marks on his right arm, coming from finger nails, which he says came during the argument. Vaughn's next court date is scheduled for May 8. Bond was set at $3,500 with the condition that she have no contact with the victim.