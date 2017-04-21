Posted: Apr 21, 2017 3:32 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2017 3:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Madison Middle School Choir will be one of eleven school choirs across the United States to premiere the musical arrangement of Maya Angelou’s "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."



This event will be on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the Madison Middle School Auditorium. It is free admission and kid-friendly.



This will include poetry readings by students along with visual presentations, student artwork for sale, and three choral arrangements concluding with the premiere of composer Braeden Ayres' dynamic and moving arrangement titled, "Dream of the Caged Bird."



The poem was first published in her book, "Shaker, Why Don't You Sing?" in 1983. This is the first time the Angelou Estate has officially given permission for a composer to set this specific poem to music.