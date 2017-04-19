Posted: Apr 21, 2017 3:36 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2017 3:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

The six new tennis courts at the high school were ready for play on Wednesday.



Workers continued to construct the center stands and other finishing touches, however, the courts themselves are finished and have already been used.



The new courts feature walkways on the north and south sides providing access to a new seating area in the middle of the court complex. There will be blue wind screens on the north and south sides with the Bruins logo. The courts meet USTA US Open specifications. Lighting could be added on six poles, operable by a cell phone application and with an auto timer. The former lower parking lot west of the courts will become a green space, with alleyway parking spots that have been re-poured.



In December, the school board awarded an $875,880 bid to Merritt Tennis Court & Track Systems to replace five decrepit courts in the same location just north of Lyon Field at Custer Stadium. The project was funded by voters as part of an August 2016 bond issue.



(Photo courtesy of Bartlesville Public Schools)