Posted: Apr 21, 2017 5:27 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2017 5:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville radio family and followers of Oklahoma Wesleyan, Nowata, and Dewey and area school sports lost a friend Monday morning. Adam Hooper passed away in a Tulsa hospital.



A memorial service will be held for Adam Hooper Saturday afternoon at 2pm in the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chapel. A “Hospitality Room” will be set up in the foyer of the chapel following the service for family and friends to mingle. Interment will in the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in Oklahoma City at a later date. Funeral services and interment are under the direction of the Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Service.



Among the many things Adam has done, here is just a short taste of some of his highlights.



Adam has been part of the KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM broadcast family since 2005. He considered his broadcast of national championship games for Oklahoma Wesleyan and state playoff games for the high school teams he followed as highlights of his career and through his association with the players and their families he developed many friends. He was the voice of American Legion baseball both in Bartlesville for much of his twelve years here and in Alva for nine seasons. Adam graduated from Mount Saint Mary's High School in Oklahoma City. Adam attended Northern Oklahoma College at Tonkawa, graduating in 1993 with an Associates of Arts Degree in Broadcasting. Alva became his next home, where Adam graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1995 with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Mass Communications/Public Relations. He won statewide sports awards through the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and last year was recognized by the Examiner Enterprise as Readers' Choice "Radio Personality."

We love you, and miss you Adam.



