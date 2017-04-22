Posted: Apr 22, 2017 10:51 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2017 11:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

State Senator Julie Daniels and State Representatives Earl Sears and Travis Dunlap answered an hour's worth of education-related questions from teacher-heavy audience Friday night. The room was filled to overflowing and there were more in the hallway.

The legislators answered questions on tax policy, money from lottery sales and casino proceeds, and money from the gross production tax. The three talked about the bill that is on its way to the governor that would do away with the trigger for a tax cut and answered questions on gross production.

The forum was an initiative of PEAK -- Public Education Advocates for Kids. You can listen to a recording of the forum.