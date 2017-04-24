Posted: Apr 24, 2017 9:57 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2017 9:59 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Mornday morning.

The board approved Nowata County’s membership into the National Association of Counties in Washington DC. Most counties in the state are already members. Vice Chairman Curtis Barnes explains what the membership will do for Nowata County.

The board also approved the counties claim for reimbursement to the state of Oklahoma for a couple projects on Mormon Creek worth nearly $100,000.

The Nowata County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday morning at 9:00 AM at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.