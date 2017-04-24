Posted: Apr 24, 2017 10:40 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2017 10:40 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning. Among action items, the commissioners approved several bids for six-month road materials.



The commissioners also approved and signed several more forms from ODOT for the Bison Road Project.



During the commissioner's report, Commissioner Mitch Antle stated that the county will need to update it's 911 policy, and those changes should be presented at an upcoming meeting.



All other items were approved. The commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9, as it is their first of the month meeting.