Posted: Apr 24, 2017 10:53 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2017 10:53 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Andy Coleman announced his candidacy for Jim Bridenstine's First District Congressional Seat in February. He is a U. S. Air Force Academy graduate and has served overseas in the Air Force. He spent that last several years at Voice of the Martyrs working in countries where the Church is persecuted.

Coleman says his time both in the military and at V-O-M gives him a unique perspective to serve his country. Speaking on a KWON Community Connection Monday morning, Coleman says it's important that the House and Senate work to pass a budget within a few days once the members return to Washington.



While the atmosphere in Congress is not conducive reaching bi-partisan decisions Coleman says a budget agreement is one of the few mandatory bills that the constitution requires in order to have a functioning Federal government.