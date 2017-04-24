Posted: Apr 24, 2017 2:45 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2017 2:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Avant man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility after being caught with methamphetamine. Brian Daniel Tisdale was taken into custody on Sunday.



According to an affidavit, officers stopped Tisdale during a traffic stop after the car he was traveling in failed to use a turn signal. The officer ran information on Tisdale and discovered he had an outstanding Osage County Warrant. As the officer searched Tisdale, he told the officer that he had fake meth in his pocket. However, the fake meth tested positive for real meth.



Tisdale's next court date is scheduled for May 19. Bond was set at $10,000.