Posted: Apr 24, 2017 3:07 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2017 3:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was in court on Monday on several charges. Raymond Allen Sanders was charged with Assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of drugs, and transporting an open container.



According to an affidavit, Sanders had pulled a knife on an employee at Jane Phillips ER. When police arrived, they began to give commands to Sanders. They were able to secure him in handcuffs without incident. As they searched him, police found a black knife.



Police were able to smell alcohol on Sanders, and noticed he was acting like a methamphetamine user. Police found several open beer containers in the cup holders of his car.



More formal charges are expected to be filed on April 24. Bond was set at $10,000.