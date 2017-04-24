Posted: Apr 24, 2017 3:20 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2017 3:20 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in trouble again. Marquis Rashad Sherrod has been charged for false impersonation of another to create liability, which is a felony, and driving without a valid drivers license, which is a misdemeanor.



Officers conducted a traffic stop where a man was driving without his lights on. When pulled over, he identified himself as Arthur Dwayne Hurt. However, he could not verify himself in any way, and it was found out after finding a wallet that the man was Sherrod.



Sherrodd also has had a failure to appear warrant, along with a domestic abuse charge. His next court date is scheduled for May 19.