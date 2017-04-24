Posted: Apr 24, 2017 5:12 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2017 5:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

OTEMS Paramedics and the Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District were called around 2 on Monday afternoon to assist five occupants after their boat capsized after taking on water from the nose on the Verdigris River below Oologah Dam.



The call was dispatched at 2:10 p.m. and when units began arriving at the scene about 10 minutes later all occupants were out of the water. Officials said they had been recovered by a passing boater at the site on the river located more than a mile south of the Dam and taken back to shore.



Four of the occupants declined medical assessment by OTEMS personnel. The fifth occupant accepted assessment. She was found to be stable and declined transport to a hospital by EMS, an OTEMS supervisor said.



Names, ages and home towns of the boaters, the type of watercraft involved, and further details of the incident were not immediately available. Incident command was terminated and all units left the scene just after 3 p.m.