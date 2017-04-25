Posted: Apr 25, 2017 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2017 10:07 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Police Department is in the process of moving out of its headquarters building on Hensley and into its new home on Johnstone. Public Information Officer, Captain Jay Hastings says the department will officially lower the flag from where it has flown since the building was completed in the 1980s at 2 this afternoon. The flag will then be hoisted at the new police station to officially mark the move. Unofficially, Hastings says everyone is busy unpacking boxes that hold the contents of their office at the old location.

City Manager Ed Gordon says some of the security features of the new building are not yet ready, the move has begun. Armory and evidence storage will stay at the Hensley location under guard until everything is complete.