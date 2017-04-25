Posted: Apr 25, 2017 3:36 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2017 3:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is hosting their BIG Open House this evening until 6:30 at their facility at 320 SE Delaware, Suite 7 in Bartlesville.



Area Director, Charlene Dew says it's a good opportunity to come and learn more about what the organization does.

Dew says that Big Brothers Big Sisters needs mentors.

The event is come and go.