City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 25, 2017 3:36 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2017 3:36 PM
Big Brothers Big Sisters Open House
Ben Nicholas
The Bartlesville Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is hosting their BIG Open House this evening until 6:30 at their facility at 320 SE Delaware, Suite 7 in Bartlesville.
Area Director, Charlene Dew says it's a good opportunity to come and learn more about what the organization does.
Dew says that Big Brothers Big Sisters needs mentors.
The event is come and go.
