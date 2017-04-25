Posted: Apr 25, 2017 3:43 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2017 3:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Cherokee Nation is suing wholesalers and retailers of opiod medications, alleging the companies haven't done enough to prevent tribal members from acquiring illegally prescribed opiods, which are powerful painkillers.

The lawsuit was filed Thursda in Cheroee Nation District Court, which has jurisdiction within 14 counties in northeast Oklahoma that comprise the Cherokee Nation.

Among other things, it alleges the companies have created conditions in which "vast amounts" of the drugs flow frely from manufacturers to abusers and drug dealers.

It says wholesalers and pharmacies regularly turn a "blind eye" to opioid prescriptions that would require further investigation before pills are dispensed.

The lawsuit alleges opiod distributors have benefited financially from opiod abuse and seeks restitution for health care costs incurred by the tribe to treat opiod-addicted citizens.