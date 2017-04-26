Posted: Apr 26, 2017 12:11 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2017 12:11 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Tickets are still available for the popular "Bartlesville Oil Flyer" excursion train on Saturday, May 6th. Trains will leave from the Bartlesville downtown depot at 10, 1, and 3 o'clock.

Tickets for the hour-long ride sell out every year. You can buy yours at the Visitor Information Center inside the depot at 201 SW Keeler.

The fare is $10 per person with children four years old and under riding for free when riding on an adult's lap. The train will consist of three air-conditioned passenger cars, pulled by a diesel locomotive.

Train lovers of all ages also will have the opportunity to blow the whistle of steam locomotive No. 940 and tour the restored Santa Fe caboose on the depot display track.

Bartlesville train-related keepsakes will be available for sale, including Santa Fe Locomotive No. 940 engineer caps and T-shirts, depot candles and draftsman-quality prints of the locomotive and caboose.