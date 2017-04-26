Posted: Apr 26, 2017 3:13 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2017 3:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility for multiple charges. Jeramey Burruss is charged with possessing stolen property, second degree burglary, and possession of paraphernalia.



According to an affidavit, police were investigating a larceny and made contact with Burruss. Burruss tried to walk away from the officers, but he did stop when asked. He had two backpacks on, and told officers that he had a pistol on him as well. A glass pipe was found with the odor of burned marijuana.



The officers also found a black lock-box with different coins, and two folders with personal documents inside the backpack as well. Burruss told the officers hat he bough the revolver from a man behind the Circle K gas station, and he went with that same person to burglarize a residence, however, he says he didn't steal anything and just walked through the front door. He then bought the items from the man after the incident.



Bond was set at $2,500.