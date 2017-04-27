Posted: Apr 27, 2017 3:13 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2017 3:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville Man has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse. Mason Burchett was in court on Thursday afternoon where he plead.



According to an affidavit, a woman called police after her son hit her. The woman says that she and Burchett were arguing and he slapped her on the left side of the face. He then went outside and attempted to break the windshield of her Corvette. Burchett hit the winshield three times, but it did not break.



Burchett pleaded guilty. His next court date is scheduled for May 8.



