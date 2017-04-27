Posted: Apr 27, 2017 3:31 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2017 3:31 PM

Ben Nicholas

Three men are in the Washington County Correctional Facility for possession of stolen property. Carl Anderson, Austin Austin, and Rodney Polk were in court on Thursday, however, more information and charges are expected to be filed by tomorrow.



According to an affidavit, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden was in contact with a State Trooper when a call came in regarding a subject that had been stealing property. The subject's vehicles were moving, so the trooper intercepted them and turned on his emergency lights to stop the vehicles. The vehicles stopped, and the drivers were identified as Polk and Austin, with Anderson being a passenger. The vehicles were both reported stolen, and both Polk and Austin said that they were told to move the vehicles by the subject.



The three men were arrested for knowingly possessing stolen property.