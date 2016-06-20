Posted: Apr 27, 2017 4:16 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2017 4:16 PM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Courthouse Building Review Committee is holding a series of public meetings in order to receive recommendations and input from the public. The Committee has several options they have been discussing regarding the renovation, building, or moving of the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska. Each of the events will take place at 6:30pm at the following location and dates.



April 18 at the McCord Sr. Citizens Center, 115 Mary Rd, Ponca City

April 20 at the Osage County Interlocal Coop, 207 E Main, Hominy

April 25 at the Osage County Fairgrounds Ag. Building, Pawhuska

April 27 at Gilcrease Homeowners Association, 1919 W Seminole St, Tulsa

May 2 at the Fairfax Sr. Citizens Center, 600 W Taft, Fairfax

May 4 at the Skiatook Board Meeting Room, 110 n Broadway, Skiatook

May 11 at the Osage County Interlocal Coop, 207 E Main, Hominy

We spoke with Committee Co-Chair and Osage County District Judge John Kane this week for Talk of the Town on KPGM AM1500 and FM99.1 and discussed the importance of public input. Judge Kane said he was surprised with the response from the public at the Tuesday night meeting in Pawhuska.

The results from the poll at the Tuesday night meeting in Pawhuska was almost unanimously in favor of building the new annex to the north of the existing courthouse.

Judge Kane also encouraged everyone to try and attend at least one of the meetings, however if they had any questions they could contact him at the Osage County Courthouse.

For additional information regarding the upcoming meetings you may contact Kandy Jump at (918) 287-3334