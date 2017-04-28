Posted: Apr 28, 2017 3:09 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2017 3:09 PM

Ben Nicholas

A man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on multiple charges. Vernon Dover is charged with possessing stolen property and possessing a firearm.

According to an affidavit, a victim had his electronic device stolen, and the police were able to track it down to the Sooner Motel. When the police arrived, they noticed a truck with lots of different types of property in it, so they asked an employee about who owns the truck. The officers recognized Dover from previous encounters, so they obtained a search warrant and searched the truck.

The device and several other reported stolen items were recovered, including a pistol. Dover’s next court date is May 19.