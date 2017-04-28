Posted: Apr 28, 2017 9:26 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2017 9:27 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 117 named Bartlesville Police Department Sgt. Nathan Mellen their 2016 Officer of the Year. Mellen has dedicated the majority of his adult life to serving the public. The former firefighter-EMT turned police officer began his extensive career in public service by joining the Caney Volunteer Fire Department in 1997, a few years after graduating from Caney High School.

In less than a year, Mellen had earned his EMT certification and began working as a part- time police officer there. He was later promoted to a full-time position, serving from 2000 to 2002, when he took a position with the Montgomery County (Kan.) Sheriff’s Department as a deputy.

In 2006, Mellen and his wife, Regina Mellen, moved to Bartlesville, where he began a two-year stint as a Bartlesville firefighter before making the switch back to law enforcement in 2008, when he signed up as an officer with the Bartlesville Police Department.

Mellen was promoted to the Criminal Investigation Division in 2012, and completed his bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice from Bartlesville Wesleyan University in 2015. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant earlier this year. He currently serves on the “Baker” shift, or the day shift, in the Patrol Division and is an assistant team leader on the Special Operations Team. He also serves as coordinator for the Northeast Oklahoma CrimeStoppers program.

Police Captain Jay Hastings says sergeant Mellen is a dedicated public servant who serves the citizens of Bartlesville with care and compassion. He is usually oneof the first employees to volunteer for extra work assignments above and beyond his normal duties. Nathan is truly committed to serving our community any way he can

Mellen and his wife have three daughters, Madeline, Catherine and Gwendolynn.

