Posted: Apr 29, 2017 9:09 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2017 9:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Area river levels are on the rise after more than 24 hours of rainfall. The Verdigris river will likely remain in its banks but the Caney will have problems south of Bartlesville.

At Ramona, the Caney enters flood stage at about 9 o'clock Saturday night. The river should crest at 28.5 feet early Sunday morning and drop back below flood stage at about 9 Sunday night. At 28 feet, moderate agricultural flooding occurs from Ochelata to the northeastern tip of Tulsa County. Some rural roads are impassable including the road between Ramona and Talala.

Further downriver at Collinsville, the Caney enters flood stage at about mid afternoon on Saturday and is expected to crest at 32.5 feet during the early morning hours on Monday. 33 feet is major flooding. The river will remain at flood stage until about 9 Tuesday morning. Above 33 feet considerable farmland is flooded. Rural roads near the river become impassable. Some homes northeast of Collinsville just off Highway 169 near the Caney River may be flooded. For comparison purposes, the Caney River near Collinsville crested at 34.2 feet on July 4, 2007. This is a dangerous situation.



Bird Creek is also expected to be a problem. Projections show water will reach flood stage at Owasso at by dinner time Saturday night and crest at 21.5 feet early Sunday morning. At 22 feet you can expect extensive flooding of Mohawk Park occurs with access roads impassable. Mingo Road between 56th Street North and 76th Street North is covered by high water. Water should recede below flood level around noon on Monday.

