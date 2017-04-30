Posted: Apr 30, 2017 12:00 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2017 10:50 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will act to update the county's Enhanced 9-1-1 Confidentiality Policy Monday morning. The agenda for the meeting also calls for action on a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and Public Service Company of Oklahoma regarding a temporary staging area and on a detention service agreement with the Sac and Fox Nation for fiscal tear 2018. Monday morning's meeting is set for 9 o'clock at the Courthouse Administrative Center.