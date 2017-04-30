Posted: Apr 30, 2017 6:56 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2017 6:56 AM

Dave Wooddell

The Caney river near Ramona is expected to crest at 27.4 feet later today and Monday with the level for moderate flooding at 28 feet.. Near Collinsville the crest is expected to be 31.2 feet with the level for major flooding at 33 feet. Bird Creek near Owasso is expected to crest at 21.7 feet with major flooding at 24 feet. There is minor flooding in the Bartlesville area with the flood retention pools filling up.