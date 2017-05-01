Posted: May 01, 2017 4:10 AMUpdated: May 01, 2017 4:10 AM

The Caney River levels in Bartlesville are well below where they were 24 hours ago. The River measures below 5 feet in -- down from a 13 foot readig early Sunday morning.

At Ramona, water is still above flood stage. The 4 o'clock reading measured 26.8 feet. Flood stage is 26 feet. That means some minor flooding of farmland.

Futher down at Collinsville, water is down from it's peak level of 29.7 feet but still just below 29 feet. That means there is moderate flooding in the area. Rural roads near the main channel are likely impassible.