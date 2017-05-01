Posted: May 01, 2017 4:23 AMUpdated: May 01, 2017 4:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

May 1st through the 5th is Teacher Appreciation Week in Bartlesville. It's a chance to express your thanks to dedicated teachers for their tireless efforts in the classroom.

Superintendent, Chuck McCauley says it's a week to thank a teacher for what they do.



McCauley has plans to travel to district classrooms to thank teachers for their service, and each site has plans to express its gratitude for its professional educators.

So please reach out to the local teachers who have made a difference in your life or your children's lives, and let them know how much you appreciate their service.