Posted: May 01, 2017 9:33 AMUpdated: May 01, 2017 9:50 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The Commissioners approved the transfer of $4,203 into the Nowata County Sherrif's account. The transfer will cover an error that was made in March of 2016 The error correction, and action taken by the comissioners on Monday, was approved by the state auditors

The correction will ensure that no county offices will dip into the red while accounts are balanced for this fiscal year.

Sheriff Sandy Hadley also announced that Billy Scott will be Hadley’s new undersheriff, and Mike Scott will take over investigations at the Nowata County Sheriff’s office.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at nine oh clock at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.