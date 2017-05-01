Posted: May 01, 2017 10:14 AMUpdated: May 01, 2017 10:14 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning. Because it was the first of the month, the commissioners met at 9 instead of 9:30.

The commissioners heard an update from Eric Ashlock on the 911 Confidentiality Policy, which will keep that information private except to emergency personnel and several governmental agencies.

During the commissioner’s report, Commissioner Mitch Antle noted that the air conditioning had stopped working at his district shop, but he was working to fix it. Commissioner Mike Dunlap announced several meetings that he will be attending, and says that beams are scheduled to be set on the Matoka Bridge tomorrow.

The commissioners also signed a memorandum of understanding between Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the board, as well as an agreement by and between SAC and Fox Nation for detention services.

All other items were approved, and the one receipt was received. The commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.