Bartlesville Radio

Posted: May 01, 2017 10:30 AMUpdated: May 01, 2017 10:30 AM

Ben Nicholas

KWON, KRIG, KYFM, and KPGM radio is hosting another contest. The "My Mom's Priceless!" Contest will feature daily prizes, as well as grand prizes announced on May 12.

Grand Prize includes:

One Night at the Inn at Price Tower

Gallery and a Tower tour for Two

$20 Copper Bar Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate $300 Ladies Shopping Spree from DIllard's

Bouquet from Flowerland

$25 Gift Certificate from Szechuan Chinese Restaurant

$50 VISA Gift Card from Truity Credit Union

$68 Gift Certificate for 1 Hour Free Cleaning from Clean Result

Flower Arrangement from Eva's Flowers & Gifts

Gift Basket from Frank Phillips Home

Dinner for Two from Sterling's Grille

Runner-up Prize includes:

One Night at the Inn at Price Tower

Gallery and a Tower tour for Two

$20 Copper Bar Gift Certificate

Daily Prizes include: