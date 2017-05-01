News
Bartlesville Radio
Posted: May 01, 2017 10:30 AMUpdated: May 01, 2017 10:30 AM
My Mom's Priceless! Contest
Ben Nicholas
KWON, KRIG, KYFM, and KPGM radio is hosting another contest. The "My Mom's Priceless!" Contest will feature daily prizes, as well as grand prizes announced on May 12.
Grand Prize includes:
- One Night at the Inn at Price Tower
- Gallery and a Tower tour for Two
- $20 Copper Bar Gift Certificate
- $300 Ladies Shopping Spree from DIllard's
- Bouquet from Flowerland
- $25 Gift Certificate from Szechuan Chinese Restaurant
- $50 VISA Gift Card from Truity Credit Union
- $68 Gift Certificate for 1 Hour Free Cleaning from Clean Result
- Flower Arrangement from Eva's Flowers & Gifts
- Gift Basket from Frank Phillips Home
- Dinner for Two from Sterling's Grille
Runner-up Prize includes:
- One Night at the Inn at Price Tower
- Gallery and a Tower tour for Two
- $20 Copper Bar Gift Certificate
Daily Prizes include:
- 2 Passes to current exhibition and Tower Tour at Price Tower Arts Center and "Best Mom Ever!" Chicken Soup for the Soul book
