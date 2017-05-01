Posted: May 01, 2017 3:29 PMUpdated: May 01, 2017 4:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man has been taken into custody for several charges, including reckless driving. Treyshaun Reed has been charged with reckless driving, driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked, failure to show proof of security verification, and possession of a firearm or weapon in commission of a felony.



According to an affidavit, a Dewey police officer was called to an accident scene. The driver was Reed, who had a rifle in his back seat with a bullet in the chamber. Another officer arrived to the scene where he had spoken to a victim. The victim says that Reed had driven to her house and had feared that he would shoot her or her dog.



Reed left the victim and sped away, failing to negotiate turns and ran into a ditch across from the victims house.



Bond was set for $25,000