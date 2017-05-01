Posted: May 01, 2017 3:45 PMUpdated: May 01, 2017 4:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Ochelata man was in court in Washington County. James Anthony Tonsing is charged with Burglary with forced entry to a residence.



According to an affidavit, Tonsing's ex-girlfriend called officers when he would not leave her property, and was seated in a vehicle and possibly armed. Officers arrived and asked to see his handa and exit the vehicle. Tonsing followed the instructions and announced that he was not armed. He was patted down and there were no weapons on him nor in the vehicle. However, several rounds were found in the vehicle.



Officers noticed that Tonsing had bloody knuckles, which he said was because he had punched the windshield. Officers found the windshield cracked, and consistent with the statement. Officers learned that he had previously opened the window in the victims bedroom and crawled through. The victim and Tonsing got in an argument, with after threats and damaging the door, the victim was able to get him to leave.



Tonsing pled guilty on Monday.