Posted: May 01, 2017 4:42 PMUpdated: May 01, 2017 4:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the filing of seven felony counts of embezzlement against William Stephens, who owns Tornado King Shelters.



After the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit received multiple complaints of alleged fraud against the Tornado King Shelters company, an investigation was launched into Stephens and his company.



Throughout the course of the investigation, agents discovered on multiple occasions the Tornado King received full or partial payments for work his company never completed. When victims attempted to contact Stephens’ company, he was unresponsive.



A Cleveland County judge set his bail at $50,000.



If convicted, Stephens faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 per count in fines and restitution.



