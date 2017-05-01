Posted: May 01, 2017 9:15 PMUpdated: May 01, 2017 9:15 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey School Board met at their monthly meeting on Monday night. In their meeting, the board went into a lenghty executive session to discuss the hiring of several certified personnel for the upcoming school year. The board discussed faculty classified in "Exhibit A" and "Exhibit B" which sepperated Elementary School, Middle School, High School, and Support Staff. We have those exhibits as part of this story.

The board also approved hiring Ellie Sanborn, an elementary teacher, Olivia Chronister, a high school special edication teacher, Ann Krenz, a high school teacher, as well as hiring a head softball and baseball coach.

The board accepted the resignations of Cindi Feeler, Rebecca Wadsworth, and Crystal and Trent Turner.

This was the last meeting for Board Member Chad Williams. Superintendent Vince Vincent says "We really appreciate him and all that he has done."

Also found here