Posted: May 01, 2017 9:22 PMUpdated: May 01, 2017 9:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met on Monday evening for their regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting. The council held a discussion on appointing a Vice Mayor. However, no decision has been made on appointing one at this time.

The council also held and Oath of Office for their newlu elected officials.

The council also held a discussion, and approved amendments to the Fiscal Year 2016-2017. All other items were approved and all reciepts were recieved.