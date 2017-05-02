Posted: May 02, 2017 5:45 AMUpdated: May 02, 2017 5:45 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The train display at Bartlesville's downtown depot will be expanding soon with the addition of a cattle car provided through the generosity of the Osage County Historical Society.

The cattle car dates back from the mid-1920s. Chairman of the group called Friends of the 940, Dan Droege says the car is located now on the grounds of the society's historical museum in Pawhuska.



At Monday night's Bartlesville City Council meeting, the local volunteer group responsible for the depot display and the City of Bartlesville formally accepted a 25-year lease for the car from OCHS, making the expansion possible.

The goal is to restore the car as close as possible its original appearance, according to Tom Birkett of the Friends group. Full restoration is expected to take about a year.

The 40-foot-long car was first built as a box car in 1923-25 and converted to a cattle car around 1947.